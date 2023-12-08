×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

LISTEN | ‘Our purpose is to serve, not satisfy our stomachs’ — Mashatile

08 December 2023 - 16:27
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
Deputy President Paul Mashatile says 'corruption is based on selfishness and a lack of concern for the majority one leads'. File photo
Deputy President Paul Mashatile says 'corruption is based on selfishness and a lack of concern for the majority one leads'. File photo
Image: Dwayne Senior

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the purpose of public servants is to serve the people and not think of self-enrichment. 

He was giving the keynote address at the anti-corruption summit held at the University of South Africa on Friday. The world is observing International Anti-Corruption Day on December 9. 

Listen here:

The deputy president said corruption is a persistent problem based on selfishness that inhibits development in society.

“It inhibits development, fairness and equality in our society.

“Corruption is based on selfishness and a lack of concern for the majority one leads.”

Chief justice Raymond Zondo released five volumes of the state capture inquiry report in June last year after four years of hearing how public servants plundered the state. 

Ministers, former ministers and public servants were implicated by the reports. 

Mashatile told the summit citizens should report acts of corruption to authorities. 

“The battle against corruption necessities strategic collaboration across several sectors including government, labour, civil society and academia.

“We call on public servants, citizens and anyone who witnesses any act of corruption to report it to the authorities.”

TimesLIVE

PAUL MASHATILE | Renewing our commitment to fighting gender-based violence

This year marks 25 years of SA’s participation in the annual 16 Days of No Violence Against Women and Children.
Opinion
1 week ago

READER LETTER | Mashatile shielding hopeless Cele

Last week Wednesday, deputy president Paul Mashatile appeared before parliament to answer questions about the criminal justice system.
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Mashatile's son-in-law cleared of corruption, trustees in the wrong: housing loan investigation

An investigation into corruption in the awarding of a loan to the son-in-law of Deputy President Paul Mashatile could not conclude processes were ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
'Eskom & ANC is bankrupt': MPs slam Eskom's proposed debt relief amendment bill