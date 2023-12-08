The deputy president said corruption is a persistent problem based on selfishness that inhibits development in society.
“It inhibits development, fairness and equality in our society.
“Corruption is based on selfishness and a lack of concern for the majority one leads.”
Chief justice Raymond Zondo released five volumes of the state capture inquiry report in June last year after four years of hearing how public servants plundered the state.
Ministers, former ministers and public servants were implicated by the reports.
Mashatile told the summit citizens should report acts of corruption to authorities.
“The battle against corruption necessities strategic collaboration across several sectors including government, labour, civil society and academia.
“We call on public servants, citizens and anyone who witnesses any act of corruption to report it to the authorities.”
LISTEN | ‘Our purpose is to serve, not satisfy our stomachs’ — Mashatile
Image: Dwayne Senior
Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the purpose of public servants is to serve the people and not think of self-enrichment.
He was giving the keynote address at the anti-corruption summit held at the University of South Africa on Friday. The world is observing International Anti-Corruption Day on December 9.
Listen here:
