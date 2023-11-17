×

South Africa

Teacher and friend killed execution-style

17 November 2023 - 10:33
A 37-year-old teacher and his friend were killed in Mpumalanga on Wednesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/zeferli

Police are seeking information after a 37-year-old teacher, who was a South African Democratic Teachers Union secretary, and his friend were killed execution-style in Sukani Trust outside White River in Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident happened at about 10pm.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said officers received information about a person seen motionless on Sukani Road. On arrival, a second body was found nearby.

“Both victims had gunshot wounds and were declared dead by paramedics. A grey VW Polo was found at the scene. When police conducted a preliminary investigation, the vehicle keys were found in one of the deceased’s pockets. Their mobile phones and other items were found in their possession,” he said.

Mohlala said empty cartridge cases were found at the scene.

He said it was established that one of the deceased was a teacher at a local high school and a union secretary. Both victims were identified by family members.

The motive for the killings is not known and police have launched an investigation.

Mpumalanga police requested anyone with information to contact them.

Mohlala said: “Please contact Masoyi detective branch commander Lt-Col Mandla Mavuso on 076 869 3330, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the MySAPS app. Callers may opt to remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strict confidentiality.”

