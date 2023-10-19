Teacher kidnapped and murdered, husband tied up during robbery

Mpumalanga police are searching for three suspects after a teacher was found murdered after being forcefully taken from her home during an armed robbery on Monday.
According to police, the suspects allegedly took the 58-year-old woman, Rose Mahlangu, from her home in Phola Park, KwaMhlanga.
“The three armed suspects stormed into a house and found the woman's husband sitting inside a car which was in the garage. It is said that they (the suspects) forced him into the house at gunpoint and then tied him up while they ransacked the house. In the process, they allegedly took two cellphones,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli.
He said the man’s wife, Rose Mahlangu, arrived home in a Ford Everest SUV while the suspects were still busy in the house. The suspects dashed out, forced the woman into her car and drove off with her.
He said the matter was reported to the police and the vehicle was recovered later that night.
“Sadly, the following morning [Tuesday] the lifeless body of Ms Mahlangu was found with a gunshot wound, dumped next to the road. She was unfortunately certified dead by the paramedics,” he said.
He said in the same area on Monday night, two other houses were robbed by three armed suspects and a 37-year-old woman, who is also a teacher, was shot in the leg.
The robbers allegedly forced her to transfer an undisclosed amount of cash from her bank account.
“These suspects also took her laptop and cellphones,” said Mdhluli.
He added that the three suspects also robbed a 34-year-old man of cash but left him unharmed. “The suspects in all these incidents are still at large and a team of investigators has been assembled to probe the cases and a manhunt has been launched .
“No-one has been arrested thus far. Police urge anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the perpetrators to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via MYSAPSAPP. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may choose to remain anonymous,” said Mdhluli.
TimesLIVE
Teacher kidnapped and murdered, husband tied up during robbery
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
Mpumalanga police are searching for three suspects after a teacher was found murdered after being forcefully taken from her home during an armed robbery on Monday.
According to police, the suspects allegedly took the 58-year-old woman, Rose Mahlangu, from her home in Phola Park, KwaMhlanga.
“The three armed suspects stormed into a house and found the woman's husband sitting inside a car which was in the garage. It is said that they (the suspects) forced him into the house at gunpoint and then tied him up while they ransacked the house. In the process, they allegedly took two cellphones,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli.
He said the man’s wife, Rose Mahlangu, arrived home in a Ford Everest SUV while the suspects were still busy in the house. The suspects dashed out, forced the woman into her car and drove off with her.
He said the matter was reported to the police and the vehicle was recovered later that night.
“Sadly, the following morning [Tuesday] the lifeless body of Ms Mahlangu was found with a gunshot wound, dumped next to the road. She was unfortunately certified dead by the paramedics,” he said.
He said in the same area on Monday night, two other houses were robbed by three armed suspects and a 37-year-old woman, who is also a teacher, was shot in the leg.
The robbers allegedly forced her to transfer an undisclosed amount of cash from her bank account.
“These suspects also took her laptop and cellphones,” said Mdhluli.
He added that the three suspects also robbed a 34-year-old man of cash but left him unharmed. “The suspects in all these incidents are still at large and a team of investigators has been assembled to probe the cases and a manhunt has been launched .
“No-one has been arrested thus far. Police urge anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the perpetrators to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via MYSAPSAPP. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may choose to remain anonymous,” said Mdhluli.
TimesLIVE
Cops nab suspect linked to investigator’s murder
Mamelodi man sentenced to life for killing girlfriend with axe, burning body
Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful gangsters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos