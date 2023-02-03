A man has been shot and killed by a teacher at Kagiso Secondary School on the West Rand.
Man killed after holding teachers hostage
Deceased was shot after stabbing educator
Image: 123RF
A man has been shot and killed by a teacher at Kagiso Secondary School on the West Rand.
The shooting came after the man allegedly held teachers hostage in the staffroom on Friday morning.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said the deceased allegedly forced entry into the school, demanding to see a principal.
“He found teachers in the staffroom having a meeting and he allegedly held them hostage. According to a preliminary report, one of the teachers managed to escape and fired one shot into the air.
"The man charged at the [armed] teacher, stabbing him in the arm and the teacher shot him,” Sello said.
She said the man was certified dead on the scene and the teacher was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.
Sello said police are investigating two cases – an inquest [into the death of the man] and the other of trespassing and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
sibiyan@sowetan.co.za
