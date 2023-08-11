×

South Africa

Education official who handled labour disputes dies in hail of bullets

By TimesLIVE - 11 August 2023 - 11:28
Siza Mbhalati was shot about eight times in his driveway in Protea Glen, Soweto. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2

A Gauteng education official was gunned down after being trailed to his home when he left work on Thursday, the department said.

Siza Mbhalati, 52, was shot about eight times while seated in his car after stopping in his driveway in Protea Glen, Soweto.

He worked for the labour relations unit in the Johannesburg South district and was responsible for facilitating labour-related disputes at schools.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane called for the speedy apprehension of the culprits.

“We are saddened by the unfortunate death of one of our dedicated public servants who served the department with honour and dignity,” he said.

TimesLIVE

