Eskom updated its load-shedding outlook after a “sustained improvement of generation capacity”.
Stage 2 was implemented on Friday from 10am until 4pm, to be followed by stage 3 until 5am on Sunday.
Load-shedding will be suspended from 5am-4pm on Sunday.
Stage 3 kicks in from 4pm until 5am on Monday.
Eskom said it would communicate the update on the week to follow on Sunday.
Load-shedding outlook for the weekend
Better news as generation capacity recovers
Image: 123RF/mushroomsartthree
