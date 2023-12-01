×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Load-shedding outlook for the weekend

Better news as generation capacity recovers

By TimesLIVE - 01 December 2023 - 11:19
Sunday will see no load-shedding between 5am and 4pm. Stock photo
Sunday will see no load-shedding between 5am and 4pm. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/mushroomsartthree

Eskom updated its load-shedding outlook after a “sustained improvement of generation capacity”.

Stage 2 was implemented on Friday from 10am until 4pm, to be followed by stage 3 until 5am on Sunday.

Load-shedding will be suspended from 5am-4pm on Sunday.

Stage 3 kicks in from 4pm until 5am on Monday.

Eskom said it would communicate the update on the week to follow on Sunday.

TimesLIVE

Eskom moves to stage 3 loadshedding

South Africans will have to plan around scheduled power cuts after Eskom announced it would be implementing stage 3 load-shedding on Sunday.
News
1 week ago

Stage 2 load-shedding until 5am on Monday then suspended till 4pm

Eskom said improved generation capacity and sufficient emergency reserves for the week ahead will allow for stage 2 load-shedding from 4pm on Sunday ...
News
3 weeks ago

Save electricity as we battle breakdowns: Eskom

Load-shedding at stages 2 and 4 is in force across the country until further notice.
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct