×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Stage 2 load-shedding until 5am on Monday then suspended till 4pm

By TIMESLIVE - 05 November 2023 - 14:50
Eskom says improved generation capacity will allow for stage 2 loadshedding from 4pm on Sunday to 5am on Monday, when it will be suspended.
Eskom says improved generation capacity will allow for stage 2 loadshedding from 4pm on Sunday to 5am on Monday, when it will be suspended.
Image: 123RF/teksomolika

Eskom said improved generation capacity and sufficient emergency reserves for the week ahead will allow for stage 2 load-shedding from 4pm on Sunday until 5am on Monday.

Thereafter, load-shedding will be suspended until 4pm.

The energy utility said this pattern of suspending load-shedding during the day and implementing stage 2 load-shedding during the evening peak will be repeated daily until further notice.

TimesLIVE

Worst run municipalities will have debt to Eskom written off

Some of SA’s worst run municipalities will have their debt to Eskom written off while others are waiting to hear if the National Treasury will ...
News
3 days ago

Treasury approves Eskom debt relief for 28 municipalities

The Treasury has approved the application of 28 municipalities for Eskom debt relief.
News
4 days ago

Government to write off municipal Eskom debt

On application by municipality, the debt to Eskom up to 31 March 2023 will be written off over a three-year period, in equal annual tranches. This is ...
News
4 days ago

MIDTERM BUDGET | Treasury closes the tap on ailing SOEs

The National Treasury is not pulling any new rabbits out of its hat for cash-strapped state-owned entities for now, according to the 2023/2024 ...
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

WATCH LIVE | Finance Minister tables the 2023 mid-term budget
RECAP | This win will inspire a lot of people, says Kolisi as Webb Ellis trophy ...