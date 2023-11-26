Load-shedding to drop to stage 4 from midday on Sunday

South Africans will get a slight reprieve as Eskom announced it was moving from stage 6 load-shedding to stage 4 from midday on Sunday.
In a statement, the power utility said: “The implementation of stage 6 load-shedding over the past few days has allowed the replenishment of the emergency reserves at our pumped storage and open cycle gas turbine (OCGT) power stations.”
“Due to this improvement, load-shedding will be reduced to stage 4 from midday until 5am on Monday.”
Thereafter stage 3 will be implemented from 5am until 4pm on Monday, followed by stage 4 from 4pm until 5am on Tuesday.
This pattern of implementing stage 3 in the morning and stage 4 in the evening will be repeated daily until Thursday.
Eskom said it would monitor the grid and communicate any changes.
It said unplanned outages are currently at 15,386MW of generating capacity, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5,617MW.
About 2,500MW of generating capacity is anticipated to return to service by Tuesday evening.
