South Africa

Body of missing teen swept away in Kliptown stream recovered

15 November 2023 - 12:20
The body of a teenage boy swept away in a Kliptown stream has been recovered.
Image: Joburg EMS

The search for a Soweto teenager who fell into the Klip River has ended with the recovery of his body by emergency services personnel.

The 18-year-old was swept away on Tuesday after he tried to cross the stream from Kliptown to Klipspruit West, according to Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.

The youth, whose identity is yet to be released, apparently lived in the Kliptown area.

“He slipped and fell into the stream. Those are the details we have about the incident,” he told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on Wednesday as the search resumed for the teen.

Just hours later, however, he confirmed the boy's body was recovered by the EMS aquatic rescue unit and the police water wing.

“The body will be handed to the police for further investigation.”

Mulaudzi pleaded with residents to exercise diligence in looking after children and to warn them to stay away from rivers and streams, especially as water levels are much higher after recent heavy rain.

TimesLIVE

