Consumers claiming for hailstorm damage could be in for a shock

Many consumers claiming damages caused by hailstorm could be in for a shock when their claims are rejected by their short-term insurer.
This sentiment comes as a multitude of Gauteng dwellers, affected by Monday evening's storm, flock to insurance companies to claim for the damages they suffered to their homes and vehicles.
Midrand was one of the cities hit by the hailstorm, with numerous videos emerging on social media showing residents taking photos of their damaged cars and hail that covered streets.
Digital insurance platform Naked said most of the claims they’ve received are for damages to cars, with around 20% relating to damage to buildings and homes.
He has further cautioned that dishonesty or non-payment of a premium could result in your claim being rejected. “Where you were dishonest in any way about the items to be covered at the start of the policy or where you are not completely honest about the incident, for instance claiming for wear and tear and not the actual damage caused by the storm.
"Also, failure to keep up with payments may result in your property or vehicle not being covered at the time of the damage.”
For those who don’t have insurance, but whose cars were damaged by structures such as carports that belong to someone else, it is possible to institute a claim against the owner’s insurance.
In an instance where you have cover, “you can report it to your insurer and your insurance company may claim third party from the owner of the structure if he had covered the structure”, said Mazibuko.
