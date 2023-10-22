×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Four drown after boat overturns in Three Rivers, Vereeniging

22 October 2023 - 13:14
Four drown in boating accident in Three Rivers, Vereeniging.
Four drown in boating accident in Three Rivers, Vereeniging.
Image: Cert SA

Four people drowned when their boat overturned at Three Rivers in Vereeniging on Saturday.

The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT SA) said its Vaal members were activated after a report about a boating incident. 

It was reported a motorboat carrying 10 people had capsized.

“Unfortunately, four of the occupants had drowned and were pronounced dead on scene. Six other patients were assessed but declined transport to the hospital,” said Cert SA. 

TimesLIVE

One dead, another injured after light aircraft crashes on airfield and catches fire

One person died and another was critically injured when a light aircraft crashed on the airfield at Bram Fischer International Airport in ...
News
1 day ago

Breakdowns drive motorist over bend

A motorist is at loggerheads with a car dealership after a VW Golf R he bought from them had to have its gearbox changed and clutch repaired within ...
Business
6 days ago

Looting at crash scene on N3 after trucks collide

While paramedics treated two crash victims on the N3 near the Ashburton off-ramp, bottles of Vaseline from the crashed trucks were looted on Thursday.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful ...
If Springboks win rugby world cup SA could celebrate with a public holiday: ...