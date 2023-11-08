Police are searching for a group of assailants following a shooting that left two people dead outside the Randburg magistrate's court on Wednesday morning.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said a male and female were walking towards the court when they were approached by a suspect who opened fire on them.
"It is reported that the suspects were driving in a black Mercedes Benz. The motive for the killing cannot be confirmed at this stage.
"The victims were certified dead at the scene. A case of murder is being investigated."
Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects to contact their nearest police station or call crime stop on 08600 10111.
sibiyan@sowetan.co.za
Two people gunned down outside Randburg court
Police says motive of the murders is still unknown
Image: Antonio Muchave
