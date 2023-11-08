×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Juju must be shunned

08 November 2023 - 11:49
EFF leader Julius Malema.
EFF leader Julius Malema.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE

Calling for the removal of the Springboks emblem is Julius Malema’snew “hate” campaign. Sensible and clear-thinking South Africans embraced the new rugby world champs, including the Bokkie emblem and the green and gold colours.

The outpouring of love was an awesome sight as South Africans of all races accepted the amazing glory. Yet, here we have Malema... pouring toxicity and bile on those who support his misadventures... he really is a scoundrel and should be shunned, and the sooner he and his cronies are dispatched to the political dung heap, the better.

Sometimes his utterances are amusing but what is emerging ishis divisive persona... saying the most hideous things to justify his existence in parliament.

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni

READER LETTER | Ramaphosa, Gordhan to blame

Both President Cyril Ramaphosa and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan should take the blame for the leadership within public entities. ...
Opinion
21 hours ago

READER LETTER | Blacks don’t take education seriously

While we abhor load shedding in its entirety, particularly during examinations, we blacks still don’t take education seriously. It’s exactly 1.35am ...
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | Parties must respect democratic processes

Democracy does not allow government to be dictated to by a party. The party stands for its own constituency, not for the people of the country as a ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful ...