Calling for the removal of the Springboks emblem is Julius Malema’snew “hate” campaign. Sensible and clear-thinking South Africans embraced the new rugby world champs, including the Bokkie emblem and the green and gold colours.
The outpouring of love was an awesome sight as South Africans of all races accepted the amazing glory. Yet, here we have Malema... pouring toxicity and bile on those who support his misadventures... he really is a scoundrel and should be shunned, and the sooner he and his cronies are dispatched to the political dung heap, the better.
Sometimes his utterances are amusing but what is emerging ishis divisive persona... saying the most hideous things to justify his existence in parliament.
Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni
READER LETTER | Juju must be shunned
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
