South Africa

Security guard ‘shot dead by neighbour after killing his colleague’

06 November 2023 - 09:18
The two deceased men have been identified as Chris Mahlangu and Mpho Mothoveni. File photo.
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

Police in Dennilton, Limpopo are investigating two cases of murder after a 29-year-old security guard was reported to have shot and killed his colleague and was later allegedly killed by his neighbour.

According to police, the incidents occurred at Malaeneng village on Saturday at about 10pm.

The two deceased men have been identified as Chris Mahlangu, 29 and Mpho Mothoveni, 40.

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said information indicates Mahlangu booked out a firearm at work and went to Mothoveni, his colleague at the security company.

“On arrival he found only his wife and threatened her with the firearm. She told him her husband had attended a wedding in the same area and he left. She shouted for help from a neighbour,” said Mashaba.

Mashaba said the neighbour took his firearm and followed the security guard.

Mahlangu allegedly shot Mothoveni and the 66-year-old neighbour allegedly shot Mahlangu.

“Police were alerted l and found two males with gun wounds,” Mashaba said.

He said the two men were certified dead and the 66-year-old man was arrested.

Police have opened two cases of murder for further investigation and the neighbour will appear before the Moutse magistrate's court.

TimesLIVE

