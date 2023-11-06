Relative of alleged gang boss gunned down outside his home

A relative of alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield was shot dead outside his home in Valhalla Park, Cape Town, at about 1pm on Saturday.
Noor Stanfield, 41, who also went by the name Noor Stephanus, died at the scene, while a second man, aged 39, was wounded. He was taken to a medical facility for treatment.
“Bishop Lavis police responded to a complaint of a shooting and upon arrival on the scene found the victims with gunshot wounds," said police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg.
“The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.
“The motive for the attack forms part of the police investigation,” Twigg added.
Bishop Lavis CPF chairperson Graham Lindhorst told TimesLIVE he suspected the motive behind the shootings was gang-related.
“Police officials were within the area when the incident happened and called on more members to assist.”
“As gang violence within Bishop Lavis, Valhalla Park and Bonteheuwel remains a huge concern, members of the [city's] Law Enforcement Advancement Plan [Leap] are always on duty,” said Lindhorst.
The shooting raised fears of an escalation of gang violence in parts of the city.
TimesLIVE previously reported that Stanfield, his wife Nicole Johnson and three co-accused remain in custody after being denied bail in a separate matter.
They are expected to appear in court again on February 5.
TimesLIVE
TimesLIVE
