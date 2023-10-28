×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Hawks swoop on activist Loyiso Nkohla’s ‘killer’

28 October 2023 - 11:32
Political activist and former Patriotic Alliance member Loyiso Nkohla was shot dead in Philippi, Cape Town, in April.
Political activist and former Patriotic Alliance member Loyiso Nkohla was shot dead in Philippi, Cape Town, in April.
Image: Supplied

The Hawks have arrested activist Loyiso Nkohla’s alleged killer.

Nkohla died in a hail of bullets at the Philippi train station on April 17. The 40-year-old, whose poo-flinging protests thrust him into the spotlight, was facilitating the relocation of shack dwellers who set up homes along railway tracks.

W/O Zinzi Hani, spokesperson for the Hawks, said a 38-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday “in connection with the murder after being positively linked to the crime”.

“The suspect has been charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder,” said Hani.

“This emanates from an incident that happened on April 17.”

Hani said it is believed Nkohla “was targeted for his role in talks to clear Metrorail's central line, where families had built their homes”. 

The suspect is set to appear in court on Monday. 

TimesLIVE

Hawks nab two traffic officials who ‘obtained bribe’ from motorist

Two traffic officers who allegedly received a R2,000 bribe from a motorist will appear before the Stilfontein magistrate's court on Wednesday on ...
News
3 days ago

Hawks confirm arrest of 21st person in R103m Absa fraud case

Another person has been arrested and appeared in court in connection with the R103m Absa fraud case, according to the Hawks.
News
1 week ago

Malcolm X, three policemen in court for corruption after R580,000 bribe claim

Self-proclaimed philanthropist Malcolm X and three police officers appeared in the Alexandra magistrate’s court on Monday on two counts of ...
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma should join EFF says Mkhwebane in podcast
Malema claims Hamas & Nelson Mandela are the same, calls for them to shoot to ...