The Hawks have arrested activist Loyiso Nkohla’s alleged killer.
Nkohla died in a hail of bullets at the Philippi train station on April 17. The 40-year-old, whose poo-flinging protests thrust him into the spotlight, was facilitating the relocation of shack dwellers who set up homes along railway tracks.
W/O Zinzi Hani, spokesperson for the Hawks, said a 38-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday “in connection with the murder after being positively linked to the crime”.
“The suspect has been charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder,” said Hani.
“This emanates from an incident that happened on April 17.”
Hawks swoop on activist Loyiso Nkohla’s ‘killer’
Image: Supplied
Hani said it is believed Nkohla “was targeted for his role in talks to clear Metrorail's central line, where families had built their homes”.
The suspect is set to appear in court on Monday.
TimesLIVE
