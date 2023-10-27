A Limpopo woman who was filmed by her relatives allegedly assaulting a mentally ill intruder who had barged into her home may face the full might of the law.
'The video went viral on social media last week.
"The children of the mentally challenged woman apparently noticed the video circulating on social media platforms showcasing their mother allegedly being assaulted. They immediately went to a police station to open a case of assault against the owner of the house," said police spokesperson Brigr Hlulani Mashaba.
The video showed how the house owner allegedly confronted the mentally ill woman who had made her way into her bedroom.
Before the alleged assault, the homeowner is heard calling the police but is told the police van is out. She decided to take the matter into her own hands as allegedly she went head-to-head with the mentally ill woman, who tried to fight back.
Police have revealed the owner of the home had earlier laid her own case against the mentally challenged woman. The charges laid were for malicious damage to property and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. She alleged the woman had caused damage worth around R2,500 in her home.
Mashaba said the homeowner alleged on October 14 2023 at about 5am she was surprised to find a stranger inside her house at GaMadiba village
"She alleged the suspect was swearing at them. She allegedly damaged house equipment and clothes to the value of R2,500. The suspect was later identified as 61-year-old woman who is alleged to be mentally challenged. The police were summoned to the scene and she was taken to Lebowakgomo Thabamoopo hospital for mental observation," said Mashaba.
Police investigations continue.
TimesLIVE
Limpopo police investigate after video shows homeowner allegedly assaulting a mentally ill woman
Image: Screengrab
A Limpopo woman who was filmed by her relatives allegedly assaulting a mentally ill intruder who had barged into her home may face the full might of the law.
'The video went viral on social media last week.
"The children of the mentally challenged woman apparently noticed the video circulating on social media platforms showcasing their mother allegedly being assaulted. They immediately went to a police station to open a case of assault against the owner of the house," said police spokesperson Brigr Hlulani Mashaba.
The video showed how the house owner allegedly confronted the mentally ill woman who had made her way into her bedroom.
Before the alleged assault, the homeowner is heard calling the police but is told the police van is out. She decided to take the matter into her own hands as allegedly she went head-to-head with the mentally ill woman, who tried to fight back.
Police have revealed the owner of the home had earlier laid her own case against the mentally challenged woman. The charges laid were for malicious damage to property and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. She alleged the woman had caused damage worth around R2,500 in her home.
Mashaba said the homeowner alleged on October 14 2023 at about 5am she was surprised to find a stranger inside her house at GaMadiba village
"She alleged the suspect was swearing at them. She allegedly damaged house equipment and clothes to the value of R2,500. The suspect was later identified as 61-year-old woman who is alleged to be mentally challenged. The police were summoned to the scene and she was taken to Lebowakgomo Thabamoopo hospital for mental observation," said Mashaba.
Police investigations continue.
TimesLIVE
Police destroy drugs worth R800m
Police vehicle involved in deadly crash had 11 people on board
Police intercept firearms to be used at 'memorial service gun salute'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos