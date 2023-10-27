×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Limpopo police investigate after video shows homeowner allegedly assaulting a mentally ill woman

By TIMESLIVE - 27 October 2023 - 09:09
A video of a woman allegedly assaulting a mentally ill intruder went viral on social media several days ago.
A video of a woman allegedly assaulting a mentally ill intruder went viral on social media several days ago.
Image: Screengrab

A Limpopo woman who was filmed by her relatives allegedly assaulting a mentally ill intruder who had barged into her home may face the full might of the law. 

'The video went viral on social media last week.

"The children of the mentally challenged woman apparently noticed the video circulating on social media platforms showcasing their mother allegedly being assaulted. They immediately went to a police station to open a case of assault against the owner of the house," said police spokesperson Brigr Hlulani Mashaba. 

The video showed how the house owner allegedly confronted the mentally ill woman who had made her way into her bedroom. 

Before the alleged assault, the homeowner is heard calling the police but is told the police van is out. She decided to take the matter into her own hands as allegedly she went head-to-head with the mentally ill woman, who tried to fight back. 

Police have revealed the owner of the home had earlier  laid her own case against the mentally challenged woman. The charges laid were for malicious damage to property and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. She alleged the woman had caused damage worth around R2,500 in her home. 

Mashaba said the homeowner alleged on October 14 2023 at about 5am she was surprised to find a stranger inside her house at GaMadiba village

"She alleged the suspect was swearing at them. She allegedly damaged house equipment and clothes to the value of R2,500. The suspect was later identified as 61-year-old woman who is alleged to be mentally challenged. The police were summoned to the scene and she was taken to Lebowakgomo Thabamoopo hospital for mental observation," said Mashaba. 

Police investigations continue. 

TimesLIVE

Police destroy drugs worth R800m

The police destroyed drugs with a street value of R800m Thursday morning.  Presiding over the process, police national commissioner, Gen Fanie ...
News
1 day ago

Police vehicle involved in deadly crash had 11 people on board

A Nissan NP300 police bakkie, which was involved in an accident that killed three detainees and a police officer, had 11 people on board at the time ...
News
2 days ago

Police intercept firearms to be used at 'memorial service gun salute'

Cape Town police have confiscated illegal firearms that were going to be used at a "memorial service gun salute".
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma should join EFF says Mkhwebane in podcast
Malema claims Hamas & Nelson Mandela are the same, calls for them to shoot to ...