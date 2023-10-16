It was song and dance in traditional Zulu regalia as close to 200 amabutho and maidens gathered outside the Pretoria high court in support of King Misizulu kaZwelithini’s court battle with his half-brother Prince Simakade Zulu.
The trial into the contestation of the heir to the Zulu nation is being heard from Monday in a battle between the two brothers.
The group of amabutho and maidens travelled to Pretoria from KwaZulu-Natal on Monday. The street leading to the court was cordoned off to the public and vehicles, with police, , police vehicles, public order policing and Tshwane metro police officers present.
The king's supporters in traditional Zulu gear were also clad in cloths with Misizulu’s face printed in the centre.
Chief Fangilazi Mhlongo said the fight between the brothers was unnecessary and cast a dark cloud over the royal house.
He said in the Zulu nation, a king is not elected but is instead born into the hierarchy.
“The way they are coming at us is a way that clashes with the integrity of the Zulu nation. The Zulu way is that a king is born, birthed by a child of a king who is paid lobola by the Zulu nation. We all took cows to lobola the child of the king. The king who is there [Misizulu] is the king as he was born that way. It hurts us as royalty. We find there is a misunderstanding between the brothers. We left everything to show this royalty that we heeded will eventually expand to those at home and another king will arrive,” he said.
Support for King Misizulu kaZwelithini as court battle resumes
Image: Rorisang Kgosana
The courtroom was filled with members of the royal family, chiefs, princes and princesses seated in the public gallery.
Simakade is arguing that President Cyril Ramaphosa had no right to choose who should be king of the amaZulu royal family and nation and requested the court to set aside his issuance of a kingship certificate.
The trial is to take place until Wednesday, with the amabuthos and maidens expected to continue to show support outside the precinct.
Misizulu succeeded his father King Zwelithini Zulu after his death in 2021. He took over the throne after his mother, Queen Mantfombi, who acted as interim leader, died. She is the sister of eSwatini's King Mswati.
