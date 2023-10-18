IN PICS | Amabutho support King Misuzulu kaZwelithini outside court

As the succession battle for the AmaZulu throne continues in the Pretoria high court, amabutho and maidens pledged their support for the reigning Zulu king, Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

The king's half-brother, Prince Simakade Zulu, brought the matter to the courts, arguing he is the rightful heir to the throne.

Yesterday the court heard that President Cyril Ramaphosa had every right to issue a certificate of kingship to Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and was not obliged to investigate if Zulu processes and customs were followed before the appointment.