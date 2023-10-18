×

South Africa

IN PICS | Amabutho support King Misuzulu kaZwelithini outside court

18 October 2023 - 12:14
The amabutho at the Pretoria High Court to support Zulu King Misizulu kaZwelithini of the civil trial where his half-brother Prince Simakade Zulu is contesting he's the rightful heir of the throne.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

As the succession battle for the AmaZulu throne continues in the Pretoria high court, amabutho and maidens pledged their support for the reigning Zulu king, Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

The king's half-brother, Prince Simakade Zulu, brought the matter to the courts, arguing he is the rightful heir to the throne.

Yesterday the court heard that President Cyril Ramaphosa had every right to issue a certificate of kingship to Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and was not obliged to investigate if Zulu processes and customs were followed before the appointment.

 

Prince Simphiwe Zulu, (in green) together with a group of Amabutho, gathered outside Pretoria High Court pledging support to King Misuzulu Zulu.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The amabutho and maidens at the Pretoria High Court to support Zulu King Misizulu kaZwelithini of the civil trial where his half-brother Prince Simakade Zulu is contesting he's the rightful heir of the throne.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Amabutho, gathered outside Pretoria High Court pledging support to King Misuzulu Zulu.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The amabutho at the Pretoria High Court to support Zulu King Misizulu kaZwelithini of the civil trial where his half-brother Prince Simakade Zulu is contesting he's the rightful heir of the throne.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Prince Simphiwe Zulu, (in green) together with a group of Amabutho, gathered outside Pretoria High Court pledging support to King Misuzulu Zulu.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Group of Nomehlo and Amabutho, gathered outside Pretoria High Court pledging support to King Misuzulu Zulu.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Group of Amabutho, gathered outside Pretoria High Court pledging support to King Misuzulu Zulu.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Group of Amabutho, gathered outside Pretoria High Court pledging support to King Misuzulu Zulu.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Nolihlo and Amabutho, gathered outside Pretoria High Court pledging support to King Misuzulu Zulu.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

