WATCH LIVE | The court battle over the Zulu throne: King Misuzulu vs Prince Simakade

By TIMESLIVE - 17 October 2023 - 10:00

The case seeking to dethrone King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini brought by his half-brother, Prince Simakade Ka Zwelithini Zulu, continues in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

There was singing and dancing on Monday as close to 200 amabutho and maidens in traditional Zulu regalia gathered outside the court in support of their king.

Support for King Misizulu kaZwelithini as court battle resumes

It was song and dance in traditional Zulu regalia as close to 200 amabutho and maidens gathered outside the Pretoria high court in support of King ...
21 hours ago

Women who stole from late Zulu prince plead for lenience, citing children's suffering

Two of the four women who stole from Prince Lethukuthula Zulu after he died in 2020 on Friday told the Johannesburg high court how their children had ...
1 week ago

IN PICS | King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's wife sings happy birthday to him during Umkhosi weLembe

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was mesmerised by his wife, Queen Ntokozo KaMayisela, as she sang happy birthday to him at this year's Umkhosi weLembe in ...
3 weeks ago

