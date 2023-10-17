“We submit at the time the president took his decision on March 16, justice Madondo’s order was in full effect and in force. We submit we shall continue to submit that the president was entitled, if not obliged, to rely on the findings made,” said Moerane.
He said Ramaphosa acted on the advice and permission of the Zulu prime minister, the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who was present at the family meeting on May 14 2021 where the identification of the new king was decided.
It was also argued by the applicant that Buthelezi and his representations were not part of the royal family, meaning Ramaphosa was not entitled to rely on those representations.
“But Justice Madondo, relying on evidence before him, in particular the affidavits of Prince Buthelezi, found Prince Buthelezi was the only person authorised to convene meetings of the royal family as the prime minister and that no other person has ever convened such a meeting in the past,” Moerane said.
‘President had every right to appoint King Misizulu’: Trial into Zulu kingship continues
King’s half-brother Prince Simakade Zulu is contesting the kingship
Image: Rorisang Kgosana
President Cyril Ramaphosa had every right to issue a certificate of kingship to Zulu King Misizulu kaZwelithini and was not obliged to investigate if Zulu processes and customs were followed before the appointment, the Pretoria high court has heard.
The second day of the trial to contest the rightful heir to the Zulu throne continued on Tuesday, kicking off with responding arguments from the state advocate on behalf of Ramaphosa.
State advocate Marumo Moerane argued on behalf of the president and the minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs, stating the issuing of a kingship certificate was based on the judgment by justice Isaac Madondo in March 2022.
Madondo had ruled King Misizulu was the “undisputed successor to the throne” at the Pietermaritzburg high court following several applications. One was by Prince Mbonisi Zulu, who applied for an interdict against the coronation of Prince Misizulu, which Madondo denied.
“We submit at the time the president took his decision on March 16, justice Madondo’s order was in full effect and in force. We submit we shall continue to submit that the president was entitled, if not obliged, to rely on the findings made,” said Moerane.
He said Ramaphosa acted on the advice and permission of the Zulu prime minister, the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who was present at the family meeting on May 14 2021 where the identification of the new king was decided.
It was also argued by the applicant that Buthelezi and his representations were not part of the royal family, meaning Ramaphosa was not entitled to rely on those representations.
“But Justice Madondo, relying on evidence before him, in particular the affidavits of Prince Buthelezi, found Prince Buthelezi was the only person authorised to convene meetings of the royal family as the prime minister and that no other person has ever convened such a meeting in the past,” Moerane said.
King Misizulu’s half-brother, Prince Simakade Zulu, had brought the application to contest the kingship, arguing he is the rightful heir to the throne.
Another application came from Prince Mbonisi Zulu, who argued the royal family should meet again to elect and appoint the rightful heir.
A small group of amabutho and maidens were outside the Pretoria high court, singing and dancing in traditional gear in support of King Misizulu.
The matter continues.
TimesLIVE
Support for King Misizulu kaZwelithini as court battle resumes
‘King’s Tournament’ gets stamp of approval from King Misizulu
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos