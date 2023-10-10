×

South Africa

Suspect nabbed for spate of jewellery store robberies

By Mahlohonolo Magadla - 10 October 2023 - 09:48
A 25-year-old suspects has been arrested and is in transit to the Eastern Cape and will appear in courtnon several counts of armed robbery.
Image: Supplied

A 25-year-old suspect has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a spate of jewellery store robberies which occurred across the country. 

According to Hawks spokesperson, Col Katlego Mogale, the suspect is in transit to the Eastern Cape and will appear at a Gqeberha court soon on several counts of armed robbery. 

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is sought and linked to jewellery store robberies in Boksburg, Klerksdorp, Rustenburg, Kimberley and Gqeberha committed between March and September 2023 and could possibly be hiding in Gauteng, Pretoria or Mpumalanga,” Mogale said. 

The suspect was identified through intelligence information that was received during an operation by the Hawks’ Tactical Operations Management Section, SAPS MDOC Crime Intelligence in Gqeberha, SAPS KZN Serious and Violent Crimes unit and Tracker Connect. 

Further investigations to trace and apprehend the suspect’s accomplices are underway.

