South Africa

One security guard dead, two injured during cash-in-transit robbery

By TIMES LIVE - 03 October 2023 - 11:21
One guard died and two others were injured during a cash-in-transit robbery in Folweni, south of Durban.
Image: ALS Paramedics

One guard died and two others were injured during a cash-in-transit robbery near Folweni, south of Durban, on Tuesday. 

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said emergency services responded to the scene on the M35 and found an armoured van lying on its side at the entrance to a private residence.

“Paramedics assessed the scene and found three guards had been involved in the attempted robbery. Unfortunately, one believed to be in his 30s, died on the scene.”

He said a second guard with critical injuries was stabilised and airlifted to a level 1 trauma facility. The third guard was treated for moderate injuries at the scene.

Jamieson said police were at the scene and the M35 had been closed to traffic in both directions.

TimesLIVE

