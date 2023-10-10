The cause of the poisoning for both incidents is yet to be confirmed.
The Gauteng department of health says the outcome of investigations will determine whether there are policy interventions that need to be made.
For now though, these incidents highlight how we as a nation ought to take seriously the issue of food safety in this country.
It is no secret that we have a hunger crisis in SA.
In 2021, about 2,1 million (11,6%) of South African households reported experiencing hunger, according to Statistics SA.
Naturally such a crisis has necessitated the need to make food more accessible and cheaper for the majority of people in SA.
The unintended consequence of that is that at times, some businesses that operate in this paradigm fail to take the necessary care to meet food quality standards acceptable for human consumption.
With limited government capacity to conduct efficient and regular quality inspections, much of what is sold to an unsuspecting public may cause potential risk to their health.
Children in particular are much more vulnerable, as demonstrated by the events of last week.
While health authorities in Gauteng have run some campaigns to educate the public about food safety, it is evident that much more must be done to empower both traders and consumers on acceptable food standards and how to comply with them.
Where such measures are flouted recklessly and without regard for human life, the law must certainly take its course.
SOWETAN | No excuse to compromise food safely
Image: 123rf/eriksvoboda
It is unimaginable what a six-year-old Westonaria boy went through last week as he desperately called out to his friend who lay motionless to get up.
But little Otha was barely breathing, his eyes had rolled back and was later completely unresponsive.
He would be declared dead on arrival at the Mandela Clinic in Bekkersdal.
On Wednesday afternoon, four children went out to buy two packs of snacks from the nearest taxi rank situated inside the South Deep Gold Fields Mine compounds in Westonaria, on the West Rand.
The incident occurred days after two other kids died after eating cookies allegedly bought from a spaza shop in Naledi.
That incident angered the community which rightly called for stricter monitoring of goods sold at spaza shops.
READER LETTER | Foreigners have control of the township economy
The cause of the poisoning for both incidents is yet to be confirmed.
The Gauteng department of health says the outcome of investigations will determine whether there are policy interventions that need to be made.
For now though, these incidents highlight how we as a nation ought to take seriously the issue of food safety in this country.
It is no secret that we have a hunger crisis in SA.
In 2021, about 2,1 million (11,6%) of South African households reported experiencing hunger, according to Statistics SA.
Naturally such a crisis has necessitated the need to make food more accessible and cheaper for the majority of people in SA.
The unintended consequence of that is that at times, some businesses that operate in this paradigm fail to take the necessary care to meet food quality standards acceptable for human consumption.
With limited government capacity to conduct efficient and regular quality inspections, much of what is sold to an unsuspecting public may cause potential risk to their health.
Children in particular are much more vulnerable, as demonstrated by the events of last week.
While health authorities in Gauteng have run some campaigns to educate the public about food safety, it is evident that much more must be done to empower both traders and consumers on acceptable food standards and how to comply with them.
Where such measures are flouted recklessly and without regard for human life, the law must certainly take its course.
Child 'who ate biscuits' in Naledi is still in 'critical but stable' condition in ICU
FREE TO READ | The Township Economy magazine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos