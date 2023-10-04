×

Businessman killed by motorcycle gunman in Cape Town 'hit'

Incident appears to be the latest in a series of assassinations

By Kim Swartz - 04 October 2023 - 15:08
Emergency services attend to the scene in Milnerton, Cape Town.
Image: supplied

A prominent businessman was shot dead in an apparent assassination in Milnerton, Cape Town, on Wednesday.

The identity of the man is known but has not yet been released.

He was shot while driving his Mercedes G-wagon by a gunman on a motorcycle who pulled up next to him.

Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said Milnerton police found the victim's body with fatal gunshot wounds at the scene. 

The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.

“The motive is yet to be established,” he said.

The murder comes less than 24 hours after police minister Bheki Cele spoke out against the Western Cape's crime epidemic and pledged “saturation” policing to target crime hotspots.

