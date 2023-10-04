×

South Africa

Mpumalanga cop accused of stabbing wife to death with beer bottle

04 October 2023 - 15:03
A Mpumalanga police officer will appear in court on Wednesday in connection with his wife's fatal stabbing with a beer bottle. File Photo
Image: 123RF/VLADISLAVS GORNIKS

A police officer will appear in court on Wednesday after he allegedly stabbed his wife to death and injured another woman at a tavern.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said a scuffle broke out between a constable and his wife in Barberton at about 3am on Tuesday.

He allegedly stabbed his wife with a beer [broken] bottle. A woman who was trying to defuse the situation was injured.

“Police and paramedics were summoned. The suspect's wife, 28, was certified dead on the scene while the other victim, 27, was taken to hospital for medical attention after she sustained injuries.”

The officer, 34, is attached to the public order policing unit in Hazyview.

He was also injured during the altercation and was taken to hospital under police guard.

The man faces murder and attempted murder charges.

“The police constable [will] appear in the Barberton magistrate's court on Wednesday,” Mohlala said.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is also investigating.

TimesLIVE

Polokwane traffic cop arrested in connection with girlfriend’s murder faces disciplinary hearing

A Limpopo traffic officer arrested in connection with his girlfriend's murder faces an internal disciplinary hearing and possible suspension from ...
News
1 month ago

Avenging Free State cop faces attempted murder charges

A Free State warrant officer is facing attempted murder charges for discharging a firearm while seeking to avenge his assault.
News
6 hours ago

Four police officers and a metro cop arrested for ‘robbing businesswoman’

The Johannesburg-based Hawks serious corruption investigation team has arrested seven suspects on charges of armed robbery, kidnapping and ...
News
3 months ago

Three men hired by wife to kill her cop husband get jail for life

Three men who were hired by a woman to kill her husband have been sentenced.
News
3 months ago

