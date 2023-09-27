×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Children hacked to death, father found hanging in Limpopo

By TimesLIVE - 27 September 2023 - 08:29
Two boys aged four and seven were allegedly hacked to death by their father on Tuesday. File photo.
Two boys aged four and seven were allegedly hacked to death by their father on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A 41-year-old man allegedly hacked to death his two sons aged four and seven before hanging himself at Mapakophele village in Mphephu, Limpopo on Tuesday.  

“Police were called to the scene at about 6.30am after the bodies were discovered by community members.

“On arrival they found the man hanging from a tree. The bodies of his sons were found in nearby bushes,” said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba. 

The children were found with wounds.

Police seized a panga believed to have been used to kill the boys. 

TimesLIVE

Two die, three wounded in Mthatha tavern shooting

Two people were shot dead and three  wounded after an unknown gunman opened fire at a tavern in Mthatha, Eastern Cape on Saturday night.
News
1 month ago

Man who allegedly hacked mom, sister and nephew to death to appear in Limpopo court

A 27-year-old man accused of the brutal murder of his mother, sister and nephew in an alleged domestic dispute will appear in court on Wednesday.
News
2 months ago

Bail application postponed for three men linked to 13 deaths in KZN ‘drug den’ blaze

A Pietermaritzburg magistrate has postponed the bail application for three men accused of killing 13 people by fire in an RDP house in Taylor’s Halt.
News
3 months ago

Insurance murder accused woman tried to kill me too – stepdad

A woman who was arrested for the murder of a man believed to be her ex-lover has now been accused by her stepfather of trying to kill him too.
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...