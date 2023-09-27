TEBOGO MORAKA | Joburg spot-on by hunting non-paying residents

When the City of Johannesburg’s group finance officials recently joined Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers at a roadblock, engaging property owners over their debt of municipal services, and bringing services closer to them – there was an immediate outcry.
Screaming headlines like “CoJ finance officials have no business at roadblocks”, or “Joburg hunting non-paying residents at roadblock” were splashed across multiple publications. As you would have guessed by now, the main message of the campaign got lost in the process.
The city was condemned for having gone after those who were deliberately running away from their responsibility of paying for municipal services like water and electricity which they have consumed. The city was criticised for trying to clamp down on lawlessness from those who illegally connect and reconnect themselves to the city’s services – after the city had tried to get them to pay.
The reality is that the city is grappling with a mammoth debtors’ book, a staggering R48bn deep, encompassing rates, taxes, sewerage, electricity and water. This huge debt burden is crippling the city’s ability to continue to provide services.
Ironically, the many complaints about potholes on the roads, collapsing infrastructure, overgrown grass, among others, cannot be adequately addressed if the services that are being consumed are not paid for.
The South African Local Government Association (Salga) paints a bleak picture of municipalities that are on the brink of collapse because of non-payment of services. Earlier this year, Salga announced that municipalities were owed about R290bn for services by businesses, households and government entities. The figure will continue to dramatically increase if not addressed appropriately and a culture of paying for services is instilled.
Consistent and timeous revenue collection to municipalities is a bloodline of any municipality to function. The collection of revenues from municipal service charges, which are used to run and maintain services like reliable water and electricity supply, sanitation and refuse services, is therefore critical.
Without these services being paid for, municipalities face imminent collapse. Already, there are many municipalities across the country that are already in the red. Some are unable to pay their bulk suppliers such as Eskom and Rand Water and pay out salaries to their employees.
In Johannesburg, we have noticed the increased complexity and blatant disregard of laws, making it increasingly impossible for city officials to collect outstanding debt. This includes officials being denied entry to properties to perform their duties, which makes it hard for city officials to physically read or inspect meters – to give a true reflection of the bill.
It has increasingly become dangerous for our employees to go and visit some of these properties where illegal connection to the city’s services is rampant and disconnections as per the city’s credit control policy needs to be done.
Illegal connections to the city’s network for both electricity and water must be aggressively addressed as not doing such robs us of the opportunity to adequately maintain, upgrade and expand these bulk services. The importance of a constant and reliable electricity supply and the provision of clean safe water is essential to every business and resident in the city and our efforts, within our current, limited budgets, are geared toward this.
The use of law enforcement departments such as JMPD therefore cannot be in question; and the strategic drive should be to better capacitate and expand the operations of law enforcement departments to restore the rule of law.
The truth is, the city, like any other municipality, is unable to provide services if residents, businesses, big organisations and government department don’t pay for those services. Lawlessness must be curbed, and everyone must play their part in ensuring we build a better city in our time and for future generations.
• Moraka is group chief financial officer at the City of Johannesburg
TEBOGO MORAKA | Joburg spot-on by hunting non-paying residents
Joburgers need to be fair and keep their end of the bargain
Image: Supplied
