Family warned daughter of abusive lover
Body found chopped in six pieces inside a bag
Nosipho Nontobeko Msithini, 20, was last seen arguing with her boyfriend on Saturday before her chopped body was discovered stuffed in a sports bag which fell out of a trolley her boyfriend was seen pushing the following day.
On seeing the gruesome contents of the bag, the community took turns assaulting the boyfriend, SimbalalaTwala, 38, until he lost consciousness and had to be rushed to hospital, where he is now fighting for his life in the intensive care unit under police guards. ..
