A man who allegedly hacked his wife to death with a panga at the Shushumela informal settlement outside Marble Hall in Limpopo has handed himself over to police.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the 47-year-old man handed himself in at the Lydenburg police station in Mpumalanga on Monday.
“The suspect allegedly informed police he had killed his wife [on Sunday night] after locking her inside the house. Elandskraal police were immediately contacted and the suspect took them to the house, where the deceased was found with multiple body injuries and the bloodied panga next to her body,” he said.
A case of murder has been opened.
Ledwaba said the motive is unknown but domestic violence cannot be ruled out.
The deceased was identified as Moloto Winniefred Mabotja, who was 41. She was an advanced life support paramedic at the Groblersdal EMS station in Sekhukhune district.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe expressed concern about ongoing incidents of gender-based violence in the province.
“These types of incidents indicate there is something very wrong with our society and that we need to work together to prevent such heinous acts.”
The suspect will appear before the Groblersdal magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba said: “We are extremely saddened about the gruesome manner in which our employee, a life saver, lost her life. Even sadder is that she is alleged to have died at the hands of someone she loved, her husband. It is very sad we lost such a scarce skill to alleged domestic violence.”
The MEC sent condolences to Mabotja's the family and colleagues.
Limpopo paramedic allegedly hacked to death by her husband
Image: Supplied
