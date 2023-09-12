“You can continue as separate political parties but work together as you have the same objective. I am sure, President, we shall see each other once we are done,” he said, addressing IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa, who was among the mourners.
The ANC and IFP should work together in honour of Buthelezi, says Mashatile
Image: Alaister Russell
Deputy President Paul Mashatile challenged the ANC and IFP to work together again to honour one of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s last wishes.
Mashatile was speaking at Buthelezi’s homestead in Kwa-Phindangene royal residence in Ulundi, where he was leading an ANC delegation to pay their respects to the IFP founder on Tuesday evening.
Mashatile recounted the last meeting the ANC national executive committee, saying Buthelezi had expressed a dream to reinstate his ANC membership and to see the two parties reconcile in his lifetime.
“I remember the last time we had a discussion as a committee, it was exactly that issue where uMntwana wakawaPhindangene said even though we are not merging the IFP and ANC he would like to have his membership card restored because he was in the youth league. So we will sit down to further discuss and advise how we work together.”
He said that leaves the two parties with a challenge to find a way to honour the wish.
“The IFP and ANC have a challenge to build on his legacy. He had a wish of (the two parties) working together so if we want to honour him, we must honour him that way. We can’t honour him by fighting, we must honour Shenge by working together.”
However, Mashatile did emphasise that Buthelezi’s call was not that of a merger, only to find a way to work together.
