South Africa

Day two of reed dance cancelled as nation mourns Buthelezi

By LWAZI HLANGU - 10 September 2023 - 07:05
Maidens attending the annual reed dance on Saturday traded song and dance for hymns after the death of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Amazulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has cut short the traditional reed dance following Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's death on Saturday.

Misuzulu was speaking during what was to be the opening day of the annual ceremony at Enyokeni Royal Palace in KwaNongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The sombre event was dominated by the news of the passing of Zulu traditional prime minister Buthelezi at his KwaPhindangene homestead in the morning.

Misuzulu observed the proceedings with an unoccupied chair on his right-hand side to mark the fall of his, and the nation’s, prime minister.

To honour the nation's prime minister, the reed dance was shortened with only KwaZulu-Natal EDTEA MEC Siboniso Duma and the king delivering short speeches.

The biggest change to this year’s ceremony, however, was the king’s announcement that there won’t be a second day.

“To respect the prince (Buthelezi) we decided with the premier (Nomusa Dube-Ncube) to cancel tomorrow’s edition of the dance. Tomorrow will be the day we go home to respect the situation we’re faced with so we are closing today. We will come back next year.”

He said it was tradition that proceedings don’t continue as normal in situations like these.

Misuzulu praised Buthelezi for his “honest service” to the nation and the royal house and added that they had big plans ahead.

“What he (Buthelezi) has done, not just for the royal house ... his integrity and always standing up for the truth until the end. What befell us today as a Zulu nation is unusual so I'm mourning with you and the whole nation.

“We had a lot of the nation’s work lined up that I don’t know how I will do without him. I will also have sleepless nights because we worked very well with him (Buthelezi) until the end.”

Dube-Ncube and several amakhosi were absent from the reed dance to attend to the Buthelezi household.

TimesLIVE

