WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

By TimesLIVE - 13 September 2023 - 10:27

The cross-examination of state witness Const Sizwe Zungu is expected to continue in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Zungu earlier testified he was in the company of the five accused during a get-together hosted by his nephew on the day of the murder, October 26 2014.

Lawyer for accused No 1 and 2 — advocate Sipho Ramosepele — has reopened his cross-examination.

This follows an earlier ruling by judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng that Zungu's only statement is the one before the court. The defence lawyers had said there was a handwritten and a typed statement.

Five men are on trial for the murder of Bafana Bafana Bafana soccer star who was shot in Vosloorus east of Johannesburg.

Ramosepele has questioned Zungu about his service pistol while he was at a party and drinking alcohol at a hostel in Vosloorus.

Accused in Senzo Meyiwa trial falls ill, judge orders doctor examination

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng ordered that Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli be attended to by a doctor on Tuesday after he told the court he was sick.
News
1 day ago

Meyiwa trial bogged down in notes tangle

The North Gauteng High Court has been told that the handwritten notes by state witness Cst Sizwe Zungu do not exist as they have been shredded.
News
1 day ago

