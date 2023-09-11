×

South Africa

MUT to consider suspension of academic programme after Buthelezi’s death

By Mfundo Mkhize - 11 September 2023 - 13:56
Mangosuthu University of Technology will decide what happens at the campus after the death of IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi. File photo.
Image: Supplied/File

The Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) senate is expected to hold an emergency meeting on Monday to deliberate on plans to mourn the passing of the institution’s founder, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

The IFP founder and AmaZulu traditional minister died in the early hours on Saturday.

MUT vice-chancellor Prof Marcus Ramogele said it was likely this week’s academic calendar would be suspended until after the September recess which commences next week.

There have been calls by the university’s Student Representative Council (SRC) to cancel lectures for this week.

The institution was due to stage SRC elections, which management has put on ice.

A memorial service has been planned by the university for Thursday.

Ramogele said the university would soon share other developments.

“It’s only fitting as an institution to protect, honour and sustain the legacy,” said Ramogele.

University chancellor Sandile Zungu extended his messages of condolences to the Buthelezi family, university community and stakeholders.

“It is really a sad day for us. May his soul rest in eternal peace and rise in the glory he worked for. I know Buthelezi was a devout Christian,” said Zungu.

The university was founded by Buthelezi in 1974 and was officially changed to MUT in 2007. It boasts more than 12,000 students.

Zungu, who owns the PSL outfit AmaZulu, said the club plans to dispatch three buses of AmaZulu supporters to pay their respects at the Buthelezi homestead.

The administrator at the university Prof Lourens van Staden described Buthelezi as a visionary who initiated the founding of the 44-year-old institution.

“We will never forget him for establishing a national asset. Going forward we have to ensure the university not only serves the people of uMlazi and the country but globally,” said Van Staden. 

TimesLIVE

