South Africa

WATCH | Blaze at Durban warehouse, one worker treated for heat exhaustion

By TIMESLIVE - 31 August 2023 - 14:12
Firefighters bring a fire under control at a warehouse in Springfield, Durban
Image: ALS Paramedics
Image: ALS Paramedics

A worker has been treated for heat exhaustion after a fire blazed through a warehouse at a popular party retail outlet in Springfield, Durban. 

ALS Paramedics Garrith Jamieson said emergency services responded to the fire about midday at Party Themes on Peter Road. 

At the scene behind the main shop they found a building alight.

“The Durban fire department is winning at fighting the fire. One patient, one of the workers, has been treated for heat exhaustion by paramedics. No further injuries have been reported. However, due to the heat and severity [of the blaze], paramedics are on standby,” he said.

TimesLIVE

