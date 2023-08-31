The last words some survivors heard as they rushed to evacuate a blazing building in the Joburg CBD in the early hours of Thursday were “we are dying”.
Sixty-three people have so far been confirmed dead and more than 40 were injured after Osindiso building caught fire at around 1.30am.
A resident described to Newzroom Afrika the chaos that ensued just after midnight when the fire broke out.
He said he was woken by a woman's screams as she alerted his next-door neighbour of the blaze.
“I just heard people screaming 'we are dying,' but I thought maybe I was dreaming,” he said.
‘We are dying’: Shock as Joburg CBD building blaze claims 63 lives
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko
The last words some survivors heard as they rushed to evacuate a blazing building in the Joburg CBD in the early hours of Thursday were “we are dying”.
Sixty-three people have so far been confirmed dead and more than 40 were injured after Osindiso building caught fire at around 1.30am.
A resident described to Newzroom Afrika the chaos that ensued just after midnight when the fire broke out.
He said he was woken by a woman's screams as she alerted his next-door neighbour of the blaze.
“I just heard people screaming 'we are dying,' but I thought maybe I was dreaming,” he said.
He recalled the copious amount of smoke and flames engulfing every exit of the building.
He said he was only able to take his ID book and cellphone but, like everyone else, lost everything.
Gift of the Givers team members are assembling assistance for the firefighters who have worked through the night to contain the blaze and rescue survivors. This includes rehydration and energy-enriched foods.
Gift of the Givers' Imtiaz Sooliman said he would also liaise with the City of Johannesburg to see how best to assist the victims once the fire is under control and alternative accommodation has been sourced.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos