Shock as four Durban women brutally murdered in two incidents
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
It was a weekend of bloodshed in Durban, with the brutal murders of four women in two separate incidents — one allegedly involving a policeman.
In KwaNyuswa, west of Durban, a 23-year-old police officer was arrested after the bodies of two women were found in an out-house. It is alleged both women were shot multiple times.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala told TimesLIVE the policeman has been charged with murder: “A case of murder was reported at Hillcrest SAPS on October 14 at 12.20am. The suspect was detained by Independent Police Investigative Directive.”
He is expected to appear in court on Monday.
In another incident in Isipingo, south of Durban, the bodies of two naked women were found at a warehouse on Sunday.
“On October 16 at 7.15pm, Isipingo police were called to a scene where two bodies of females were found on Mahes Road in Isipingo,” said Gwala.
