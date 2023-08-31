×

South Africa

Durban man sentenced for inciting 'fire and thunder' against foreigners in voice note

By TIMESLIVE - 31 August 2023 - 13:32
Operation Dududula member Philani Gumede has been given a R10,000 fine or a three-year prison term for inciting violence in a voice note. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

An Operation Dudula member has been sentenced to a fine of R10,000 or three years’ imprisonment, half-suspended for five years for inciting violence against foreign nationals via a voice note on WhatsApp.

Philani Ronnie Gumede, 36, was sentenced in the Durban regional court after his conviction on contravening section 14 of the Cybercrimes Act, which entails disclosing messages that incite damage to property or violence.

The National Prosecuting Authority said Gumede was a member of Operation Dudula and in March 2022, he sent out a WhatsApp voice note informing fellow members there would be “thunder and storm in the Durban CBD”.

He said they were going to chase all foreign nationals out of Durban by entering their businesses, removing all the contents and using chains to lock up the premises.

The message circulated on various WhatsApp groups and eventually reached the police.

Gumede was called in, and he confirmed he had sent out this message via his cellphone to all Operation Dudula members.

The NPA said his cellphone was seized and he was arrested.

Regional court prosecutor Nomalungelo Ntshangase told the court the voice recording had led to xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals, and in some instances their properties were damaged and looted.

Gumede was sentenced accordingly, and this is the first conviction of this kind in the Durban cluster.

The NPA said the distribution of messages of this nature amounts to taking the law into one’s own hands and will not be tolerated by the courts.

TimesLIVE

