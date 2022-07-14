Loss of job birthed a business idea
Tshabalala is founder, consultant of an online retail platform
Khaya Tshabalala was twiddling his thumbs at his parents’ home in Soweto after he lost his job in 2020 when he was struck by an idea of starting a business.
The idea was inspired by his childhood days when he used to help at his parents’ spaza shop after school hours...
Loss of job birthed a business idea
Tshabalala is founder, consultant of an online retail platform
Khaya Tshabalala was twiddling his thumbs at his parents’ home in Soweto after he lost his job in 2020 when he was struck by an idea of starting a business.
The idea was inspired by his childhood days when he used to help at his parents’ spaza shop after school hours...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos