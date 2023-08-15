×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Babita Deokaran: Brother hoping for progress in trial

15 August 2023 - 11:45
Whistle-blower Babita Deokaran was shot dead in 2021 when she stopped outside her home in Winchester Hills, in the south of Johannesburg, shortly after dropping her daughter off at school. File photo.
Whistle-blower Babita Deokaran was shot dead in 2021 when she stopped outside her home in Winchester Hills, in the south of Johannesburg, shortly after dropping her daughter off at school. File photo.
Image: Supplied

The brother of slain whistle-blower Babita Deokaran says the family is hoping justice will be served soon, after the trial was postponed by a week for further plea particulars and negotiations.

On Tuesday the Johannesburg high court postponed the trial to August 22.

Rakesh Deokaran said the family was anxious after waiting two years for justice.

“We’ve been waiting for it for too long. We will have to see what will come out of the plea. Every day is difficult, it gets more difficult as the days go by,” said Deokaran.

He said Babita's daughter was coping and focusing on preliminary examinations.

On Tuesday Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Siphakanyiswa Dladla made a brief appearance in court. They remain in custody.

Deokaran was shot several times outside her complex in Mondeor in Johannesburg South in 2021. The 53-year-old worked as a senior finance official for the Gauteng department of health and was shot shortly after dropping her child at school.

Deokaran was one of 300 witnesses in an investigation into personal protection equipment purchase irregularities in Gauteng.

TimesLIVE

Babita Deokaran murder trial postponed

The trial of six men accused of assassinating whistle-blower Babita Deokaran has been postponed to August 15.
News
1 week ago

SOWETAN | Whistle-blower fund long overdue

On Tuesday justice minister Ronald Lamola presented to parliament proposals to create a special fund for whistle-blowers facing financial ruin ...
Opinion
2 months ago

Babita Deokaran’s death shouldn't be in vain, say MPs as they push for protection of whistle-blowers

The department of health is working on strengthening processes to protect whistle-blowers and ensure Babita Deokaran’s did not die in vein.
News
9 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

British doctor one of the five killed since taxi strikes kicked off in Cape Town
'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'