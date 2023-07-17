×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Babita Deokaran’s murder trial postponed to next month

17 July 2023 - 13:36
Thulani Mbele Running Matters
The alleged killers of Gauteng health department whistle-blower Babita Deokaran during a court appearance. File photo.
The alleged killers of Gauteng health department whistle-blower Babita Deokaran during a court appearance. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The case of six men accused of killing whistle blower Babita Deokaran was remanded to August 7 in the Johannesburg High Court.

Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Phinda Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Siphakanyiswa Dladla appeared briefly before Judge Motsamai Makume where their matter was remanded because counsel representing accused number 2, was not well.

The accused, who kept their heads bowed, had a strong contingent of family members in the gallery.

State prosecutor Steven Rueben requested the case to be postponed due to the ill health of counsel for accused number 2.

The defence agreed with the prosecutor and added that they still needed to engage with the evidential material they had received from the state to prepare for their defence.

The accused are expected to plead when the case resumes . Deokaran was killed outside her home in August 2021.

At the time of her murder she was a key witness and the whistle-blower who had exposed tender irregularities in the Gauteng department of health.

The accused have been in prison with no bail since their arrest in 2021.        

Babita Deokaran’s death shouldn't be in vain, say MPs as they push for protection of whistle-blowers

The department of health is working on strengthening processes to protect whistle-blowers and ensure Babita Deokaran’s did not die in vein.
News
8 months ago

SOWETAN | Whistle-blower fund long overdue

On Tuesday justice minister Ronald Lamola presented to parliament proposals to create a special fund for whistle-blowers facing financial ruin ...
Opinion
1 month ago

Hawks search Bedfordview home, two offices in Thembisa Hospital probe

The Hawks on Wednesday conducted search and seizure operations at a house in Bedfordview, as well as offices in Germiston and Edenvale, as part of a ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
“I haven’t been to Sodi’s house since becoming deputy president”.