The case of six men accused of killing whistle blower Babita Deokaran was remanded to August 7 in the Johannesburg High Court.
Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Phinda Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Siphakanyiswa Dladla appeared briefly before Judge Motsamai Makume where their matter was remanded because counsel representing accused number 2, was not well.
The accused, who kept their heads bowed, had a strong contingent of family members in the gallery.
State prosecutor Steven Rueben requested the case to be postponed due to the ill health of counsel for accused number 2.
The defence agreed with the prosecutor and added that they still needed to engage with the evidential material they had received from the state to prepare for their defence.
The accused are expected to plead when the case resumes . Deokaran was killed outside her home in August 2021.
At the time of her murder she was a key witness and the whistle-blower who had exposed tender irregularities in the Gauteng department of health.
The accused have been in prison with no bail since their arrest in 2021.
Babita Deokaran’s murder trial postponed to next month
Image: Thulani Mbele
