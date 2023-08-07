×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Babita Deokaran murder trial postponed

07 August 2023 - 12:55
The alleged killers of Gauteng health department whistle-blower Babita Deokaran during a court appearance. File photo.
The alleged killers of Gauteng health department whistle-blower Babita Deokaran during a court appearance. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The trial of six men accused of assassinating whistle-blower Babita Deokaran has been postponed to August 15.

On Monday Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Siphakanyiswa Dladla made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg high court.

They remain in custody.

Deokaran was shot several times outside her complex in Mondeor in Johannesburg south in 2021.

The 53-year-old worked as a senior finance official for the Gauteng department of health and was shot shortly after dropping her child at school.

Deokaran was one of 300 witnesses in an investigation into personal protection equipment purchase irregularities in Gauteng.

It is believed her involvement in the investigation led to her murder.

TimesLIVE

Babita Deokaran’s murder trial postponed to next month

The trial of six men accused of assassinating whistle-blower Babita Deokaran has been postponed due to the ill health of one of the counsels.
News
3 weeks ago

Sahpra investigating Tembisa Hospital procurement of health products

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority says it is investigating allegations of irregular procurement of hospital consumables and ...
News
9 months ago

Five companies flagged by slain whistle-blower Babita Deokaran scored more than R1bn

Five companies received more than R1bn in irregular contracts pertaining to corruption at Tembisa Tertiary Hospital, which had been highlighted in a ...
News
7 months ago

Babita Deokaran’s death shouldn't be in vain, say MPs as they push for protection of whistle-blowers

The department of health is working on strengthening processes to protect whistle-blowers and ensure Babita Deokaran’s did not die in vein.
News
9 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Taxi strike leaves two dead, buses torched
Video footage shows armed men entering heist-accused traffic officer’s house