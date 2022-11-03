Babita Deokaran’s death shouldn't be in vain, say MPs as they push for protection of whistle-blowers

Dhlomo said the department was in the process of strengthening processes that will assist whistle-blowers in reporting fraud and corruption in the health sector.
In a follow-up question DA MP Haseen Ismail asked what further steps had been taken to flag the irregularities at the hospital.
The department of health is working on strengthening processes to protect whistle-blowers and ensure Babita Deokaran did not die in vain.
Deputy health minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo on Wednesday told MPs rooting out corruption at Tembisa Hospital was on top of minister Joe Phaahla’s list of priorities.
“That matter was a really sad story of a very responsible South African citizen who stood up and wanted to report crime and when she did she was placed under protection for that. She suffered the fate for blowing the whistle.
“It’s going to be discouraging for me and you to continue to be whistle-blowers when we cannot protect and make sure that those who are whistle-blowers can be protected to the core. It is a challenge that we still face,” said Dhlomo.
The deputy minister was responding to a question from the EFF’s Suzan Thembekwayo, who said Deokaran was assassinated after flagging dodgy payments amounting to more R850m at Tembisa Hospital.
More must be done to protect whistleblowers – advocacy group
Thembekwayo said: “The audit that was initiated as a result of her whistle-blowing was stopped the day she was murdered. Have you done anything to really get to the bottom of the rot at Tembisa Hospital to ensure Babita did not die in vain?
“What mechanisms have you put in place to ensure that other whistle-blowers do not suffer the same fate as Babita,” asked Thembekwayo.
Dhlomo replied: “The matter of the rot and fraud at Tembisa Hospital was investigated and it continues to get top priority attendance by the minister of health.”
Deokaran, who was the chief director of financial accounting in the Gauteng department of health, was shot dead in the driveway of her Johannesburg South home in August 2021.
She was a crucial witness in the investigation by the Special Investigating Unit into corruption and fraud in the procurement of personal protective equipment for the province.
Dhlomo said the department was in the process of strengthening processes that will assist whistle-blowers in reporting fraud and corruption in the health sector.
“The department currently receives information from whistle-blowers in the office of the director-general through the office of the public service commission.
“That ensures confidentiality by requesting internal units to confirm the allegations without indicating the source of the information.
“These are labour relations and internal audits and other matters are submitted to the Hawks, Special Investigating Unit or the police if it involves criminal and financial misconduct.”
He also told parliament that, “The department, in collaboration with the UN office of drugs and crime, has approved the concept by this UN body to develop and establish a whistle-blowing protection, and risk assessment and mitigation in the procurement system within the health sector will be launched soon.”
In a follow-up question DA MP Haseen Ismail asked what further steps had been taken to flag the irregularities at the hospital.
Dhlomo told MPs that in 2018 President Cyril Ramaphosa had heard the cries about the dysfunctional processes in the health sector. That was followed by a health summit which agreed on the establishment of an anti-corruption forum within the health sector.
“Those are all the processes where all South Africans can get involved ... There is a specific anti-corruption forum within the health sector which has since been established and all South Africans would assist us.”
The IFP’s Narend Singh said much has been learnt from Deokaran’s death and asked when a policy will be put in place to ensure whistle-blowers feel safe.
Dhlomo said: “Health has very little information on issues of security and safety. We rely on competent bodies to tell us how we can develop this. Where we are now, we should not despair.”
