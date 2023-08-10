“The closure is as a result of an accident involving two trucks with one carrying paraffin. There is currently a huge congestion in all routes between Pietermaritzburg and Durban. The congestion has now spilt over to alternative routes such as the R103 and R603,” said KwaZulu-Natal transport departmental spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane.
He said the team was conducting a mop-up operation which is estimated will take hours.
“Motorists are urged to use alternative routes such as the R103 and R603; however they are cautioned of heavy congestion on those roads due to road works.”
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Blaze on N3 after truck carrying paraffin collides with another vehicle
Image: supplied
Both carriageways of the N3 in Ashburton, Pietermaritzburg, were closed after a truck carrying paraffin collided with another heavy vehicle early on Thursday morning.
Traffic was backed up for several kilometres, as the N3 freeway is a major route between Pietermaritzburg and Durban.
