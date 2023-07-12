State security ‘knows’ who’s behind attacks
16 torched in KZN, Limpopo, Mpumalanga
Deputy president Paul Mashatile says the state security agency knows who is behind the torching of trucks (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/south-africa/2023-07-10-five-trucks-torched-in-mpumalanga-hours-after-six-were-set-alight-on-n3/), adding that the government was “on top of things”.
Today, police minister Bheki Cele will brief the nation on what cops are doing to clamp down on what appears to be a coordinated attack on at least 16 trucks so far...
