SOWETAN | Truck cargo attacks cost economy

On Sunday, Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly painted a sobering picture of the losses in the logistic industry caused by the frequent attacks on trucks transporting cargo on South African roads.
His statement followed the torching of six trucks on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal in the early hours of Sunday.
This was one of two incidents this weekend of what appears to be coordinated attacks on trucks.
The estimated losses from these attacks on assets and cargo run into millions of rand.
The impact on businesses is significant and even more tragic for smaller businesses, who do not have the means to absorb the financial onslaught.
Equally, the knock-on effect of these incidents is enormous, not only for the logistics industry but our economy more broadly.
At least 7,000 container deliveries are conducted through our ports per day.
The sabotage of trucks on the highways undermines our logistics value chain and in turn, our capacity, reliability and credibility as a trade partner on the global market.
It is therefore incomprehensible that our law enforcement and intelligence services appear to be reactive and behind the curve in dealing with this kind of economic sabotage.
While it cannot yet be said for certain who is behind the attacks, they occur on the back of rising tensions over the hiring of foreigners as truck drivers in the country.
An implementation plan signed a year ago by industry bodies and government was billed as a necessary intervention to ensure that foreign nationals who access work in this industry are only those who comply with our immigration and labour laws.
It appears that that plan was never acted upon, and the body representing truck drivers has vowed to intensify its protest against what it says is the unfair and large scale employment of foreigners.
Government and industry bodies have an obligation to ensure that our labour laws are adhered to and that employers cannot engage in unfair and discriminatory labour practices to maximise profits.
That the needle has not moved a year later suggests a lack of leadership and appetite to deal with a matter that increasingly poses a threat to our already hammered economy.
Government must urgently deal with the labour compliance issues, which are said to be at the heart of the contestation.
Equally, our law enforcement cannot be caught napping on the thuggery unfolding on our highways.
SOWETAN | Truck cargo attacks cost economy
Attacks occur on the back of rising tensions over the hiring of foreigners
Image: Supplied
On Sunday, Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly painted a sobering picture of the losses in the logistic industry caused by the frequent attacks on trucks transporting cargo on South African roads.
His statement followed the torching of six trucks on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal in the early hours of Sunday.
This was one of two incidents this weekend of what appears to be coordinated attacks on trucks.
The estimated losses from these attacks on assets and cargo run into millions of rand.
The impact on businesses is significant and even more tragic for smaller businesses, who do not have the means to absorb the financial onslaught.
Equally, the knock-on effect of these incidents is enormous, not only for the logistics industry but our economy more broadly.
At least 7,000 container deliveries are conducted through our ports per day.
The sabotage of trucks on the highways undermines our logistics value chain and in turn, our capacity, reliability and credibility as a trade partner on the global market.
It is therefore incomprehensible that our law enforcement and intelligence services appear to be reactive and behind the curve in dealing with this kind of economic sabotage.
While it cannot yet be said for certain who is behind the attacks, they occur on the back of rising tensions over the hiring of foreigners as truck drivers in the country.
An implementation plan signed a year ago by industry bodies and government was billed as a necessary intervention to ensure that foreign nationals who access work in this industry are only those who comply with our immigration and labour laws.
It appears that that plan was never acted upon, and the body representing truck drivers has vowed to intensify its protest against what it says is the unfair and large scale employment of foreigners.
Government and industry bodies have an obligation to ensure that our labour laws are adhered to and that employers cannot engage in unfair and discriminatory labour practices to maximise profits.
That the needle has not moved a year later suggests a lack of leadership and appetite to deal with a matter that increasingly poses a threat to our already hammered economy.
Government must urgently deal with the labour compliance issues, which are said to be at the heart of the contestation.
Equally, our law enforcement cannot be caught napping on the thuggery unfolding on our highways.
‘Economic sabotage’ — Ramaphosa slams truck attacks in KwaZulu-Natal
Truckers deny hand in latest attacks but vows protests
Attack on trucks bad for economy and price of goods – experts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos