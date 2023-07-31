×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

16 injured in Durban car pile-up

31 July 2023 - 09:59
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
The scene of the accident on the N3 near the Pavilion shopping mall on Monday morning.
The scene of the accident on the N3 near the Pavilion shopping mall on Monday morning.
Image: ALS Paramedics

At least 16 people were injured in an early morning pile-up near the Pavilion shopping mall in Durban on Monday.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the accident involved several vehicles on the N3.

"Paramedics found several people injured and more ambulances had to be dispatched."

Jamieson said 16 people suffered injuries ranging from minor to serious.

"The injured were stabilised at the scene and taken to hospital."

Jamieson said the cause of the accident is unknown and police are investigating.

TimesLIVE

Nineteen UJ students among 77 injured in collision of two buses

A Metrobus lying on its side‚ another bus which nearly damaged the Rea Vaya bus station on Kingsway Road near the University of Johannesburg’s (UJ) ...
News
5 days ago

Number of UJ students injured in bus collision

Nineteen students who were injured in a bus collision this morning are receiving medical care and counselling. Two buses collided near the entrance ...
News
6 days ago

At least 70 people injured in UJ bus crash, no fatalities reported: Medics

More than 70 people have been injured but no fatalities have been reported after a horror crash just outside the University of Johannesburg's ...
News
6 days ago

16 children injured in Carletonville road crash

A total of 16 children were injured on Tuesday morning when a taxi and two light motor vehicles collided on Tugela Street in Carletonville.
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Julius Malema lifted into air in front of thousands during 10th anniversary ...
[WATCH] How should the government clean your tap water?