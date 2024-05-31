WATCH LIVE | 2024 election results

South Africa

By TimesLIVE - 31 May 2024 - 07:17

Courtesy of SABC News

Counting continues at voting stations on Friday after South Africans made their party choices on Wednesday.

MK says list does not guarantee a seat in the National Assembly

uMkhonto weSizwe Party secretary-general Sihle Ngubane says the party is yet to decide who from its candidate list would represent them in parliament ...
High voter turnout points to fed-up citizens

The high voter turnout that seems to have caught everyone by surprise indicates that South Africans are fed up and want to have their say in who ...
Despite frustrating delays, youth declare: '2024 is our 1994!'

Some voters in Polokwane have voiced their frustration and disappointment after enduring long hours of waiting because of persistent system failures ...
