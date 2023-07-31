There are many areas of concern that I can think of, chief among them being the electoral system. We can’t have around 60 million people depending on ANC branches deciding who our president should be.
READER LETTER | Constitution needs amending to rid us of untold pain
Image: Thulani Mbele
