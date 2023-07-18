Last week Lesufi said the government received more than 1.2-million applications for the 8,000 jobs advertised by the Nasi iSpani recruitment programme.
“Unfortunately, which is very sad, for the 8,000 posts we advertised we received 1,230,092 applications. Of that total, 1,171,035 applications were received online. Through paper-based and the mass centres we received 359,057 applications. These are the people who went to community halls,” he said.
The 8,000 jobs were restricted to people aged 35 years and younger and many unemployed people complained they were not considered.
“We are committed to support all ages but we can’t donate our future, the youth, to alcohol, drugs and gender-based violence. We have to take a stand and on this one I am unapologetic. More opportunities without age restrictions are coming,” said Lesufi.
Lesufi said there is no “first come, first served” policy.
“We are going to treat all applications equally. It's going to be difficult. We are looking for merit, skill, experience and qualifications ...”
He assured applicants the Nasi iSpani campaign would be transparent and not only hire ANC cadres.
“I am not bored but hard at work to create jobs for all, regardless of political affiliation. Why accuse me of hiring ANC cadres when not a single person has been interviewed nor appointed?” he said.
1,000 jobs added to Nasi iSpani recruitment programme — here's what you need to know
Image: Supplied
About 1,000 jobs have been added to the Nasi iSpani initiative, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi announced.
“This week, we found [an] additional 1,000 jobs for you. The deadline for applications is July 31. Nasi iSpani, less talk more work,” said Lesufi.
“On July 27, we will be handing over appointment letters to those who applied for the solar panel technician job opportunities at Orlando Stadium.”
Last week Lesufi said the government received more than 1.2-million applications for the 8,000 jobs advertised by the Nasi iSpani recruitment programme.
“Unfortunately, which is very sad, for the 8,000 posts we advertised we received 1,230,092 applications. Of that total, 1,171,035 applications were received online. Through paper-based and the mass centres we received 359,057 applications. These are the people who went to community halls,” he said.
The 8,000 jobs were restricted to people aged 35 years and younger and many unemployed people complained they were not considered.
“We are committed to support all ages but we can’t donate our future, the youth, to alcohol, drugs and gender-based violence. We have to take a stand and on this one I am unapologetic. More opportunities without age restrictions are coming,” said Lesufi.
Lesufi said there is no “first come, first served” policy.
“We are going to treat all applications equally. It's going to be difficult. We are looking for merit, skill, experience and qualifications ...”
He assured applicants the Nasi iSpani campaign would be transparent and not only hire ANC cadres.
“I am not bored but hard at work to create jobs for all, regardless of political affiliation. Why accuse me of hiring ANC cadres when not a single person has been interviewed nor appointed?” he said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos